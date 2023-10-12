News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory

South Ribble planning applications: New homes, phone masts, a childrens care home, and changes at Beeston Manor

It’s been a busy week for South Ribble Borough Council’s planning department.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 12th Oct 2023, 14:53 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 14:54 BST

There have been 36 applications validated since October 9, of all different kinds.

Some are simple house extensions, others concern work to protected trees.

Several involve plans to build new homes, and one is regarding plans for a new children’s home in the heart of Bamber Bridge.

To find out more, click on the pages below.

Some of the new applications registered near you.

1. Applications

Some of the new applications registered near you. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Owners of Beeston Manor Country Hotel in Quaker Brook Lane, Samlesbury, have applied for permisison to replace oak trusses and posts with stone and amend ground levels as part of single-storey extension work to the side and rear.

2. Beeston Manor Country Hotel

Owners of Beeston Manor Country Hotel in Quaker Brook Lane, Samlesbury, have applied for permisison to replace oak trusses and posts with stone and amend ground levels as part of single-storey extension work to the side and rear. Photo: owner

Photo Sales
Plans have been submitted to erect one 9m light telecommunications wooden pole opposite 64 Haig Avenue, and two 10m light telecommunications wooden poles on the corner of Haig Avenue.

3. Haig Avenue, Leyland

Plans have been submitted to erect one 9m light telecommunications wooden pole opposite 64 Haig Avenue, and two 10m light telecommunications wooden poles on the corner of Haig Avenue. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The owner of Morningside Cottage has applied to replace existing kennels with up to four dwellings.

4. Morningside Cottage, Drumacre Lane East, Longton

The owner of Morningside Cottage has applied to replace existing kennels with up to four dwellings. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:South Ribble