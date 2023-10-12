South Ribble planning applications: New homes, phone masts, a childrens care home, and changes at Beeston Manor
It’s been a busy week for South Ribble Borough Council’s planning department.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 12th Oct 2023, 14:53 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 14:54 BST
There have been 36 applications validated since October 9, of all different kinds.
Some are simple house extensions, others concern work to protected trees.
Several involve plans to build new homes, and one is regarding plans for a new children’s home in the heart of Bamber Bridge.
To find out more, click on the pages below.
1 / 2