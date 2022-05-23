South Ribble Council has approved at least eight plans in the past seven days, many with conditions attached.

The projects involve residential properties, as well as St Patrick's School in Higher Walton Road, Higher Walton.

The school has been given permission for an extension and internal alterations to provide more toilets and storage.

Demolish and restoration work has also been permitted at The Old School House in Church Brow, Walton-le-Dale.

It includes bulldozing the old squash court, creating a new terrace access and transforming the parish rooms into a three-bedroom house and office.

Below are more details of some of the applications that have been approved this week.

1. Rear of 27 Station Road, Bamber Bridge.jpg A certificate has been granted for a 15m climbable monopole with two dish antennas on a concrete base and ancillary equipment to be built within the operational substation site at the back of 27 Station Road, Bamber Bridge. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Barn Hey Drive, Leyland.jpg The council has consented with conditions to an extension being made to the side and rear of 40 Barn Hey Drive in Leyland. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Gregson Lane, Hoghton.jpg The council has given its approval with conditions for a conservatory to be built at 112A Gregson Lane in Hoghton. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Cop Lane, Penwortham.jpg The homeowners of 70 Cop Lane in Penwortham have been given permission with conditions to extend it to the side and rear. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales