South Ribble Council has approved at least seven plans in the past seven days, many with conditions attached, and rejected at least one.

The projects involve residential properties, and include extensions and creating new accommodation.

Below are more details of some of the applications that have been given approval this week.

1. Edinburgh Close, Leyland A certificate has been granted for the homeowners of 22 Edinburgh Close, Leyland, to replace the single storey rear extension, and create a side extension.

2. 33A Turpin Green Lane, Leyland The homeowners of 33A Turpin Green Lane, Leyland, have secured consent with conditions to alter the front window and add an externally fitted roller shutter.

3. Little Croft Barn, Long Moss Lane, Whitestake South Ribble Borough Council has rejected plans for an eco accessible bungalow and to demolish the existing double garage/outbuilding at Little Croft Barn, Long Moss Lane, Whitestake.

4. Roach Road, Samlesbury Approval with conditions have been granted for a single storey extension on the southern elevation, replacement side porch and alterations to the openings at Halcombe House, Roach Road, Samlesbury.