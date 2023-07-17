South Ribble MP Katherine Fletcher received a visit in parliament this week from pupils of Cop Lane Church of England Primary School in Penwortham.

The nine children came with head Ian Ashmore to tour the Palace of Westminster on Thursday and met with Katherine who showed them Westminster Hall and then had a Q&A session.

One question asked was: what is better, the House of Commons or the House of Lords? This allowed the children to meet with Baroness Suzanne Williams of Trafford who was close by and heard.

“I love having South Ribble’s schools down to parliament to look around and learn about how our democracy works, and I thank the children from Cop Lane for taking the time to come,” said Katherine.

“As usual, I was asked some searching questions with one in particular leading the children to meet a real-life Baroness.

“It is a great part of my job meeting children and telling them about parliament and all its history. I know Cop Lane well; it was good to see some of the children again and meet up with the head. It is a great school and I am looking forward to visiting it again soon.”

Ian Ashmore said: “It was a fantastic experience. The children have lived out something they have only seen on TV.

