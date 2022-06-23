The event was also hosted by Sophie Wilding from CNOS (Community Network Outreach Service in Moss Side, Leyland) at Peace Gardens at the Civic Centre.

The purpose of Windrush Day is to encourage communities across the country to celebrate the contribution of the Windrush Generation and their descendants and to also celebrate diversity within communities.

She said: "This is thanks to Councillor Jacky Alty and her efforts with liaising with the Council and it's team in making this happen for the second year and hopefully for many more to come.”

Those who attended included Councillor Jacky Alty, Councillor Jane Bell, Deputy Mayor Councillor Chris Lomax and Preston Windrush representatives.

1. Windrush Day Some of those who attended the Windrush Day commemoration ceremony which was held yesterday at South Ribble Council offices Photo: UGC Photo Sales

2. Windrush Day The event was to encourage communities across the country to celebrate the contribution of the Windrush Generation and their descendants Photo: UGC Photo Sales

3. Windrush Day The event was attended by Councillor Jacky Alty, Councillor Jane Bell, Deputy Mayor Councillor Chris Lomax and Preston Windrush representatives Photo: UGC Photo Sales

4. Windrush Day To mark Windrush Day yesterday South Ribble Council raised a flag Photo: UGC Photo Sales