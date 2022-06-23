South Ribble Council raises flag to mark Windrush Day

South Ribble Council marked Windrush Day yesterday by raising a flag outside their offices.

By Emma Downey
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 12:30 pm

The event was also hosted by Sophie Wilding from CNOS (Community Network Outreach Service in Moss Side, Leyland) at Peace Gardens at the Civic Centre.

The purpose of Windrush Day is to encourage communities across the country to celebrate the contribution of the Windrush Generation and their descendants and to also celebrate diversity within communities.

She said: "This is thanks to Councillor Jacky Alty and her efforts with liaising with the Council and it's team in making this happen for the second year and hopefully for many more to come.”

Those who attended included Councillor Jacky Alty, Councillor Jane Bell, Deputy Mayor Councillor Chris Lomax and Preston Windrush representatives.

1. Windrush Day

Some of those who attended the Windrush Day commemoration ceremony which was held yesterday at South Ribble Council offices

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales

2. Windrush Day

The event was to encourage communities across the country to celebrate the contribution of the Windrush Generation and their descendants

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales

3. Windrush Day

The event was attended by Councillor Jacky Alty, Councillor Jane Bell, Deputy Mayor Councillor Chris Lomax and Preston Windrush representatives

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales

4. Windrush Day

To mark Windrush Day yesterday South Ribble Council raised a flag

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2