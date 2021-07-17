South Ribble Borough Council celebrates commitment to real living wage

South Ribble Borough Council has been officially accredited as a Living Wage Employer

The council’s commitment to the real Living Wage ensures all employees receive a minimum hourly pay of £9.50 - significantly higher than the government minimum for over 23s, which currently stands at £8.91 per hour.

Coun Paul Foster, leader of South Ribble Borough Council, said: “This accreditation from the Living Wage Foundation underlines the council’s firm commitment to being a responsible employer.

“Our staff work hard to provide invaluable services for the residents of our borough and it is only right that their dedication is rewarded fairly with a wage they can really live on.

“By paying all of our employees a wage that meets the costs and pressures they face in their everyday lives, we are also ensuring a happier and healthier workforce is best placed to deliver the best possible service for local people.”

Nearly a quarter of all jobs in the North West (around 584,000) pay less than the real Living Wage, which is the only rate calculated according to the costs of living.

The rate is determined in November each year, with all accredited employers committed to implementing any increases within six months.

Since 2011 the Living Wage movement has delivered a pay rise to more than 250,000 people and put over £1.3bn extra into the pockets of low paid workers.

South Ribble Borough Council currently employs around 470 people delivering a wide range of services for the borough’s 110,000 plus residents.

Laura Gardiner, director of the Living Wage Foundation, said: “We’re delighted that South Ribble Borough Council has joined the movement of over 7,000 responsible employers across the UK who voluntarily commit to go further than the government minimum to make sure all their staff earn enough to live on.