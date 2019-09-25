South Ribble Artists' fifth Macmillan fund-raiser is picture perfect

Have your say

These South Ribble Artists were the picture of success at their charity exhibition on the weekend.

The talented painters marked their fifth annual Macmillan Coffee Morning and Art Exhibition on Saturday at Hutton Village Hall.

Kath Sey at the delicious cake stall.

VIP guests - the Mayor and Mayoress of South Ribble, Coun. Harry and Marion Hancock - joined the celebrations, which saw the group raise a fantastic £1,100 for Macmillan Cancer Support, smashing last year's £1,000 total.

Guests tested their luck in a raffle and tombola, enjoyed a delicious range of cakes and shopped for stunning original paintings by local artists.

Member Marie Hourigan said: "The exhibition was very successful with many high quality paintings. We'd like to thank the local businesses who made very generous donations to the fund-raiser."

South Ribble Artists meet at Hutton Village Hall on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons.

Marie Hourigan with her stunning artwork.