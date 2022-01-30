South Pier slingshot ride 'Skyscreamer' shuts down as owners put it up for sale

The 'Skyscreamer', which takes pride of place on South Pier, will cease operating next week, pier owner Peter Sedgwick has confirmed.

The ride has been a prominent fixure on the pier for the past 22 years, provided on licence to the Blackpool Pier Company Ltd.

The ride has now been listed for sale for £55,000 by the owners on the 'Rides for sale TR (Amusement Rides)' Facebook group.

The Skyscreamer has been listed for sale online

Mr Sedgwick said: "The ride is coming down, and we have got new attractions coming. They are coming all the way from America, and that's all I can say at this stage.

"It's time for change, and we have got to keep up with the times and the new fairground rides. We're trying all the time to improve the piers, and that's what we have been doing."

He added that he hoped the new rides will be installed within the year, as the Skyscreamer will be dismantled next week.