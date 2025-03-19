Lancashire star Charlotte Dawson has provided fans with a brutally honest update a week after giving birth to daughter Gigi.

Blackpool born Charlotte gave birth to her and fiance Matt Sarsfield’s first daughter on Saturday, March 8 - which was appropriately also International Women’s Day.

The 32-year-old reality star and internet personality already shares two children with Matt- two-year-old Noah and one-year-old Jude.

Since Gigi’s arrival, Charlotte - whose dad was the late comedian Les Dawson - has shared various snaps and clips to her Instagram page depicting how the newly expanded family are getting along.

In her most recent post, the former Ex on the Beach star offered an even more candid update than usual with her 1.4 million followers.

Standing in her Fylde Coast home in a pink nightgown, with her hair in a messy bun, Charlotte, whilst cradling baby Gigi, offered followers an update on “post partum lyf” as she calls it in the caption.

Blackpool star Charlotte Dawson has given an update on life a week after giving birth to daughter Gigi. | @charlottedawsy on Instagram

Introducing the video, Charlotte points at herself and says ““Okay, guys, this is postpartum.”

Pulling up her dress to reveal her underwear she continues: “Oh, sorry if that offends you but it's life, love. I've got my nappy on, it's like I'm one of my babies. I've got my adult nappy on, I've got my maternity bra with me, breast pads then I've got a bit of sick on - a bit of breast milk sick, it's not really sick, but whatever you want to call it -that’s from last night.”

Charlotte then goes to pull her maternity bra down but stops herself and says: “Oh, I'm definitely not going to drop that down. Jesus, it'll flop right out, down to my bunions.

“I've had leaky tits all night but look at this little girly-wirly. You're worth it, aren't you? You constantly, constantly want me udders. You're always wanting them, even if I just go for a quick shower, you want them. Then you've got hiccups because you've had so much udders. It’s like I’m Daisy the Cow, you can’t stop milking me.”

The reality star then sniffs her armpits as she goes on to provide a rather surprising update on her current self.

“I stink of cheese and onion pie because you've got to bond with the baby, you know you can't really be wearing like perfumes and stuff”, she says.

Little Gigi then takes the opportunity to splutter loudly and her proud mum then speaks baby talk to her for a while before facing the camera again and continuing her post partum update.

Focusing on her body again, Charlotte said: “Oh, I still look preggo, still got a fanny flop as a belly button, tiger stripes are popping but I'm extremely proud of my body. I've got to be kind to myself and just, yeah, not this bounce back shit. This is me and this is me for a wee while, okay, so deal with it. If people don't like it, unfollow me then chuff off, you know what I mean?”

Putting some more sass into her voice, Charlotte continued: “Because this is me, baby. This is me. And also I'm supporting some black eyes. My eye bags are definitely not fabulous right now. We don't call them the Noah and Jude bags anymore, we call them the Gigi bags, don't we?

“So, yeah, this is me. Well, I'm going to go and get another nappy for myself and a new maternity bra because it stinks. Well, actually, it doesn't stink because my udder milk don't stink, but I'm just sweaty. I'm just a sweaty betty…. it's not even summer yet, my hormones are flying”

In the distance a cry can be heard which stops Charlotte for a second before she finishes the video with some final words.

The former Arnold School & Queen Mary School pupil said: “Right, another kid's crying- ta’ra. Life as a mum of three, outnumbered, absolute chaos but we love it. So, yeah, that's an update for you all. I've got leaky udders. I've got a nappy on and I've got a fanny flap still as a belly button. I stink of cheese and onion pie and I look like Princess Fiona gone wrong. Love you all.

“Oh, let's not forget! Down there, angry place, growling at me. I don't even dare, dare look but to be fair, Gigi's recovery has been a lot better than Jude's. I had to have a lukewarm water by the toilet with Jude and now I can just wee freely with no pain. That's good, isn't it? But it's still an angry place so, yeah, I think that'll be closed for a while. Not even guest list will get you down there, Matthew, not even VIP guest list. I do apologise.”

Charlotte then proceeds to turn off the camera before returning one last time to say: “Oh, guys, how could I forget my outfit? These are my outfits for the foreseeable. Granny nighties for the chuffing win. They're cool, they're free and they’re just dead comfy… They do have leaky, gone off milk. Well, no, it's not gone off, it's fabulous milk - don't put myself down - it's lovely, fabulous milk all over me. Oh, lovely. What shall I eat now, a chippy? Chips and gravy for breakfast. Trace!”