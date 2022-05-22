Some residents evacuated from their homes after Preston nightclub fire can now return

People living around the old Odeon Cinema and Tokyo Jo’s nightclub on Church Street were forced to pack their bags after a huge fire broke out in the buildings on Thursday night.

A Preston Council spokesman has now said: “Following yesterday's emergency demolition works to the rear of the site on Syke Street, we are now at a point to allow some residents who were evacuated from their homes to return later today. Access to properties in this area remained closed due to the fire escapes decanting on to Main Sprit Weind.”

The emergency demolition underway

People who live at the southen end of Glover’s Court will be allowed back into their homes from 5pm today (May 22). However, Buckingham House residents will not be allowed to return today.

The council spokesman said: “The dangerous structures in this area are in the process of being removed and made safe and a further update will be issued as soon as is possible.

"All efforts are being made to enable the opening of the businesses that have had to remain closed since Thursday evening, and contact will be made with each business as soon as possible.

“We are now at a position where we are working towards opening the road closure on Church Street to pedestrians and traffic. There will be a new safe cordon in place from the underpass of Old Cock Yard, across the footpath, closing the footpath along to Main Sprit Weind. The bus stop within the cordon will remain closed. This will allow businesses in this newly opened-up area to reopen. This is estimated to be in place later this evening. A further update on the time for this will be given in due course.

“Avenham Street and the businesses in the area will have to remain closed at the moment for the Fire Service personnel required on site. This is expected to be at least until Monday afternoon. The road closures to Syke Street and Glovers Court will also remain in place until at least Monday afternoon. This does mean that unfortunately the two Avenham car parks affected will have to also remain closed.”

Once the new cordon is in place, the road diversions around Old Vicarage and across the Flag Market will be removed and the normal flow of traffic will resume.

The council spokesman added: “We would like to thank the businesses of Preston and members of the public for their co-operation and understanding during this time.