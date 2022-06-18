Some Chorley residents without water due to 'poor water pressure'

Some residents in Chorley have been left without water after an issue with extremely low water pressure.

By Richard Hunt
Saturday, 18th June 2022, 1:21 pm

United Utilities have contacted customers by social media to tell them the issue is being dealt with.

Read More

Read More
15 charged after Lancashire Police seize suspected class A drugs, weapons and ca...

The firm sent out a message today: “You may have noticed that there is poor water pressure, or no water at all in Chorley

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Some residents in Chorley have had issues with 'poor water pressure' or even no water at all

“Our water tankers will be pumping water into the network shortly. Thanks for your patience.”

Customers are being urged to keep up to date with developments at bddy.me/3aWlKLi.

ChorleyUnited UtilitiesCustomers