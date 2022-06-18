United Utilities have contacted customers by social media to tell them the issue is being dealt with.

The firm sent out a message today: “You may have noticed that there is poor water pressure, or no water at all in Chorley

Some residents in Chorley have had issues with 'poor water pressure' or even no water at all

“Our water tankers will be pumping water into the network shortly. Thanks for your patience.”