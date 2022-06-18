United Utilities have contacted customers by social media to tell them the issue is being dealt with.
The firm sent out a message today: “You may have noticed that there is poor water pressure, or no water at all in Chorley
“Our water tankers will be pumping water into the network shortly. Thanks for your patience.”
Customers are being urged to keep up to date with developments at bddy.me/3aWlKLi.