The British Commercial Vehicle Museum has kindly donated the cafe/conference room to house the sessions which are open to any older persons in South Ribble.

Sophie Wilding, 38, who runs the Community Network and Outreach Service (CNOS) at Dunkirk Lane, said: "We offer the sessions usually the last Friday of the month.

"The sessions are to help connect older persons to reduce social isolation and loneliness for many, but also to provide an informal, fun and welcoming atmosphere for them with a meal.

The Leyland cafe hopes to reduce social isolation within the elderly community

The sessions, which are mainly attended by over 50s have been running when permitted throughout the pandemic on an ad hoc basis and more regularly for the 12/18 months.

The non profit community hub has secured funding from Councillor Joan Burrows (Older Persons Champion at LCC) for the next three sessions and also through Progress Housing for a further three which will provide cover until the end of the year.

She added: "We offer different foods from afternoon teas, hot meals and graze platters and we are looking to widen the capacity and secure long term funding for this.

The last session was well attended with over 30 people joining in

"Our last session a couple of weeks ago was well received. We had 30 older people attend which was great.

"Some attendees have reconnected with people they have known prior many years ago but lost touch with and others it is there only social event at present."

The next session will be held on Friday, July 1, with booking essential.