Excited to be reopening, Rachael Andrews, 32, general manager of The Spread Eagle said: “The pub has been closed for around three months.

"Since then, we’ve been working hard to build a brilliant team and make sure our stunning renovation is completed on time.”

She added: “We’re in a beautiful spot overlooking the Ribble Valley so we really wanted to show off the incredible walking paths nearby.

"We’re also dog friendly, so you can head in to the bar with your four legged friends or relax on our terrace and enjoy a pint after a long walk.”

"I’ve been with The Spread Eagle for eight years, so I know first-hand how much locals love and cherish this pub. The whole team are excited to reopen our doors next week and welcome back both old regulars and new customers alike.”

Ahead of Monday’s planned reopening and new opening hours, the team are looking to grow and are recruiting for several roles, including in the kitchen team.

For current vacancies and to apply, contact the pub by email on [email protected]

The pub will reopen as part of the Chef & Brewer collection of country pubs.

