A new children’s role play centre has opened in Fylde and here’s what they have to offer.

The Play and Bee role play centre is situated in Hambleton and offers children aged one to seven a chance to develop social skills through role play.

Seven rooms imitating real life jobs such as construction work and a cafe are availiable for little ones to explore in an hour and 20 minutes slots.

The owners of Play and Bee are Ruth Lambert and Beth Chadwick who are fully qualified, both having a degree in Early Years; Educational Studies and Early Years BA Hons.

They say there are many benefits to role play for children such as: allowing the child to act out real life scenarios, helps them in real life situations. And helping children to learn about important topics and different cultures.

There are a set number of spaces available at each session so little ones can enjoy Play and Bee. After each session Play and Bee will be completely closed for 30 minutes for a thorough clean and to reset all areas.

To book at the centre visit this link.

