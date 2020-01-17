Skipton Building Society opens its doors to people wanting to donate to Australian Disaster Relief fund

Skipton Building Society - which has a branch in Fishergate, Preston - is making it easier for people to donate money to support the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery fund in wake of the devastation caused by the Australian bush fires – with over 2,100 homes destroyed, 27 people killed and over a billion animals killed.

The Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery helps the emergency team carry out its vital work. This can vary from providing a safe place to take shelter, psychological first aid, information and practical support. The fund also covers the costs of training its volunteers, vital equipment and transport.

David Cutter, group chief executive at Skipton, said: “Here at Skipton, our people and customers tell us they want to try and help and though we cannot physically donate our time in the efforts in Australia, we can provide a place for anyone who would like to give some money to the Australian Red Cross relief fund.

“For anyone who would like to make a donation to support the amazing work that is carried out by the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery fund, they can do so over the phone, online or in one of our branches.”

People can now donate money in any of the society’s branches across the UK or by calling the society’s Skipton Direct team on 0345 7025026.