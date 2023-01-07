Oscar Burrow, of Lancaster, will climb 12 of the highest mountains in Great Britain, including Scafell Pike, Snowdon and Ben Nevis, to reach the height of Mount Everest – a whopping 8,849 metres. Alongside his dad Matt, mum Kim, grandad Mark, and little sister Ada, Oscar has already tackled Ingleborough, Whernside, The Old Man of Coniston, Helvellyn, and Skiddaw. The youngster is tracking his altitude on a special Mount Everest mural on his bedroom wall.

The plucky six-year-old said: “I want to climb Mount Everest because it’s the hardest mountain in the world. My favourite walk so far has been Helvellyn. One thing I did like was when daddy and grandad had to hold onto me because it was so windy. And a man donated some money to us as he passed by!

"The walks don’t scare me, never, but my fingers did get a bit cold. I’m looking forward to my next walk. I want to make a lot of money for Derian House because I want to help the children.”

Oscar at the top of Inglewhite

So far, Oscar has raised £652 but is determined to raise £8,849 - the exact height of Mount Everest in metres. Dad Matt Burrow said: “We’re just so proud of Oscar. If he’s not out playing rugby, swimming, or walking he’s got to be doing something because you can’t keep him still. He came up with the idea to climb Mount Everest himself when he learned that it was the most difficult mountain to climb. Hopefully it raises as much as possible for Derian House. Oscar’s friend’s sister sadly passed away after a brave battle with cancer. Anyone who is a parent would understand what these parents are going through.”

Grandad Mark, 67, said: “People were stopping us because you don’t often see a six-year-old climbing these mountains. Everyone is very impressed with what Oscar is doing.”

You can donate to Oscar’s challenge on his JustGiving page

Oscar's Mount Everest mural

Follow Oscar’s journey on his Facebook page

Derian House Children’s Hospice cares for more than 450 children and young people with life-limiting conditions, as well as their families. Find out more at www.derianhouse.co.uk