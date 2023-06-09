Daniel went missing on Saturday December 10 after visiting friends in Lancaster.

And despite a possible sighting on the same evening, there has been no trace of him since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As this Saturday marks six months since they last saw him, Daniel's brother Robbie admits friends and family are running short of ideas.

Daniel Hives hasn't been seen since December 10 2022.

"Sadly there are no new updates and it’s starting to become very hard where to look next as we seem to have exhausted our options," he said.

"If anything new was to come to light we would look straight into it.

"The main thing for me is that if Daniel is still out there somewhere he just lets someone know that he's safe."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robbie said they have messaged homeless prevention organisations nationwide to ask them to keep a look out for Daniel, and to let either the police or family know if he’s been seen.

Robbie Hives pictured in Lancaster with friends of Daniel on his 29th birthday. Photo: Joshua Brandwood

Since Daniel's disappearance, police have searched the river and surrounding area extensively.

The Lancashire Police Dogs unit, the Drone Team and the North West Underwater Search and Marine Unit have been supported by Lancaster Area Search and Rescue, the National Police Air Service and search dogs from Lancashire Fire and Rescue in the search.

Voluntary underwater search team Beneath the Surface have also searched parts of the river twice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel's friends and Robbie have visited Lancaster on several occasions to raise awareness of their plight - including to mark his 29th birthday in March.

Daniel, who is from Coventry but has lived in Preston for around eight years, hasn't been seen since he left City View, Sidings Close, close to the River Lune, at around 9.30pm on December 10 2022.

A possible later sighting is from the Millennium Bridge area, close to the exit from Lune Street, on the same evening.

Daniel, who has a young son, was last seen wearing a blue Hugo Boss tracksuit and black trainers.

He is 6ft 2ins tall, of slim build with short brown hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck reading 'Shannon' and also has a 'pixie ear' on his right side.