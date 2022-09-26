Six finalists revealed for Lancashire Choir of the Year 2022
The wait to find the Lancashire Choir of the Year 2022 is almost over as the final six have now been revealed.
Choirs made up of people of all ages were encouraged to take part in this year's inaugural competition, which was open to singing groups from Lancashire, Blackpool, and Blackburn with Darwen.
To enter, choirs were asked to record their performances and send in a video.
A panel of experienced musicians have now poured over the entries and after much deliberation, have drawn up a final shortlist of six.
Most Popular
-
1
M6 delays as crash causes miles of congestion between Lancaster and Preston
-
2
Preston Pride 2022: 25 pictures of colour and fun as the LQBTQ+ event returned to the city centre
-
3
Blackpool Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon and Preston North End footballer boyfriend Ryan Ledson announce exciting baby news
The six choirs to make the list are:
1- Blackpool Male Voice Choir
2- Clitheroe Parish Church Amateur Operatic Dramatic Society (CPCAODS) Show Choir
3- Red Rosettes Show Choir
4- Lancaster Royal Grammar School Choir
5- Aughton Male Voice Choir
6- Rossendale Male Voice Choir
Read More
The six choirs will all perform live at a special celebration event at the Charter Theatre in Preston on November 24 2022.
County Councillor Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: "We knew that there was an abundance of singing talent in Lancashire, but the number and quality of entries we received exceeded all our expectations.
"Our experienced judging panel had a difficult task in whittling the entries down to six, who will all now get to perform live in the special celebration event at the Charter Theatre.
"Unfortunately, not everyone could make the final shortlist, and I want to once again thank everyone who entered this year's competition and to encourage you to reapply next year."
The judging panel on the night will consist of Jeff Borradaile (choral director and teacher), Jane Irwin (professional soloist), Tyndale Thomas (songwriter and arranger), and County Councillor Phillippa Williamson (leader of Lancashire County Council).
The public will also get to have their say in the 'People's Choice' award, with voting opening in October.
Various category winners will be announced on the night, culminating with the crowning of the Lancashire Choir of Year 2022.
For more information about the competition, visit the Lancashire Choir of the Year 2022 website.