Buckshaw Retirement Village has worked closely with Buckshaw Community Church, local businesses and other members of the community to purchase two rickshaws for the retirement village and local public use. The rickshaws, which were purchased following a huge fundraising effort, were the brainchild of Andrew Kesiak, Community Pioneer at Buckshaw Retirement Village who thought they could bring many benefits to residents, staff and local members of the community. A large number of the residents at the retirement village are unable to walk far or cycle so this provides a perfect way for them to travel around their local village. The rickshaws enable them to get out and about and integrate with other members of the community who are being encouraged to volunteer to drive the rickshaws, chauffeuring residents and their carers to the park, local supermarket, or simply a ride out to enjoy some sunshine.