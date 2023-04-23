News you can trust since 1886
Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP calls for local volunteers to back community rickshaw initiative

Buckshaw Retirement Village has launched a new community rickshaw initiative aimed at bringing the local community together.

By Emma Downey
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 11:07 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 11:08 BST

Buckshaw Retirement Village has worked closely with Buckshaw Community Church, local businesses and other members of the community to purchase two rickshaws for the retirement village and local public use. The rickshaws, which were purchased following a huge fundraising effort, were the brainchild of Andrew Kesiak, Community Pioneer at Buckshaw Retirement Village who thought they could bring many benefits to residents, staff and local members of the community. A large number of the residents at the retirement village are unable to walk far or cycle so this provides a perfect way for them to travel around their local village. The rickshaws enable them to get out and about and integrate with other members of the community who are being encouraged to volunteer to drive the rickshaws, chauffeuring residents and their carers to the park, local supermarket, or simply a ride out to enjoy some sunshine.

The rickshaws cost £4,500 each with GA Pet Food Partners in Chorley donating £500 towards the cause. £1,000 came from the local Tesco Community Fund and the remaining amount was donated by a member of the community who wishes to remain anonymous. The event saw Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP speaking with residents and HICA employees, sampling a rickshaw ride and talking to other local community businesses, groups and the general public. Activities on the day included a raffle alongside other interactive events and welcomed local businesses and people from the wider community.

Take a look at some of the pictures from the event.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle and a resident are the first to try out the rickshaws at Buckshaw Retirement Village

1. Buckshaw Retirement Village rickshaw initiative

Sir Lindsay Hoyle and a resident are the first to try out the rickshaws at Buckshaw Retirement Village Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Sir Lindsay Hoyle cuts the ribbon at the launch of Rickshaw rides at Buckshaw Retirement Village

2. Buckshaw Retirement Village rickshaw initiative

Sir Lindsay Hoyle cuts the ribbon at the launch of Rickshaw rides at Buckshaw Retirement Village Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Testing out the new equipment

3. Buckshaw Retirement Village rickshaw initiative

Testing out the new equipment Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Buckshaw Retirement Village launched the new community rickshaw initiative last Friday in the hope of bringing the local community together

4. Buckshaw Retirement Village rickshaw initiative

Buckshaw Retirement Village launched the new community rickshaw initiative last Friday in the hope of bringing the local community together Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

