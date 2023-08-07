The 2023 British Pageant began with a bang with more than 700 volunteers, including 130 performers who worked together to put on the huge community theatre project for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Chorley. The event, one of the biggest of the year for the church, was held inside a 1,200-seat marquee, claimed to be the largest in Europe, and saw a sell-out crowd enjoy the songs and dancing festivities.