Sir Lindsay Hoyle joins hundreds to watch Mormon festival at Preston England Temple grounds in Chorley

Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle was among hundreds of people from all over the UK for the opening night of a Mormon festival last Wednesday evening.
By Emma Downey
Published 7th Aug 2023, 16:45 BST

The 2023 British Pageant began with a bang with more than 700 volunteers, including 130 performers who worked together to put on the huge community theatre project for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Chorley. The event, one of the biggest of the year for the church, was held inside a 1,200-seat marquee, claimed to be the largest in Europe, and saw a sell-out crowd enjoy the songs and dancing festivities.

Take a look at some of the pictures from the show’s tenth anniversary, enjoyed by Sir Lindsay Hoyle, fellow local MPs Chris Green and Andrew Stephenson, and hundreds of guests.

