Sir Lindsay Hoyle cooking demo among highlights as visitors flock to Taste of Chorley food and drink festival
A Taste of Chorley returned over the weekend to once again showcase the great food and drink culture the town has to offer.
By Emma Downey
Published 5th Jun 2023, 12:37 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 12:37 BST
The event celebrates food and drink related activities, businesses and products that can be found in Chorley and the surrounding areas, while pointing the way towards a healthier more sustainable future for residents and businesses. Throughout the two days visitors sampled an array of food and drinks, watched cooking demonstrations, listened to advice on healthy eating including on a budget and gained new recipes and cooking tips.
Check out some of our pictures from the event.
