This month (February) is an opportunity to build stronger and supportive communities and recognise the contributions of the LGBT+ community.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons said: “I am very proud to lead a House of Commons that has a record number of gay, bisexual and lesbian MPs. We also recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of ParliOUT – a workplace equality network set up to help MPs, Peers and staff in Parliament to be open about their sexuality.”

"We are on a mission to improve our diversity, so LGBT+ History Month gives us an opportunity to explore the history of the LGBT+ community in Parliament - and to take part in a range of activities to celebrate how far we have come, while recognising there is still more to do”

UK Parliament is celebrating LGBT+ History Month which runs throughout February.

In the past year both the Commons and the Lords were listed in Stonewall’s Top 100 Employers in 2020, recognising the work done across Parliament to be an LGBT+ inclusive organisation.

A series of activities intended to highlight LGBT+ inclusion and intersectionality while celebrating LGBT+ colleagues will also be taking place.

Sir Lindsay, who is from Chorley, attended an event celebrating the contribution made by the LGBT+ community to stage, screen, media and sport at the House of Commons on 6 February.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle and Dame Kelly Holmes.