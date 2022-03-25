Singing the praises of Lancaster choirs who raised money for refugees and animals in Ukraine

The Lancaster & District Male Voice Choir has the benefit of the valuable services as accompanist of Tetiana Kolosova, known to all as Tanya, who is from eastern Ukraine.

So, when the awful tragedy of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine began, everyone looked to see how they could help. The LDMVC rallied round with cash and cheques with some from neighbours and friends.

When Jude Glendinning, the LDMVC Musical Director, heard that the LDMVC were making a collection, she mentioned this to a friend, the Bay Singers, the Ridge Choir, Grupo Voces and HumHoller.

All contributed lots of cash! Some of the contributions were passed onto Tanya direct whilst others linked in to the other way of donating direct.

All the choirs contributed. What a fantastic effort from all those friends and singers.

The choirs managed to collect, in total, £1200 (including Tanya’s monthly fee) which was transferred to Tanya and has now reached her folk.

Tanya Kolosova, wrote: “£1100 was sent to the village in the Poltava region that is hosting refugees from Kharkiv and Sumy. £100 was donated to the local animal care group that hosts several shelters for the animals that bombed owners had to leave behind running for their lives.

“Many thanks again to the choirs for the very generous donation that is absolutely vital to the people of Ukraine that are fighting for democracy on behalf of us all!”

A reply from Ukraine has been received: “The donation from LDMVC (Lancaster and District Male Voice Choir and Ridge Choir) has reached refugees and defenders of Ukraine! They stand up for Ukraine and the democracy of all civilized world! Residents of this small town provided financial aid that will be spent on medicines, essential items, groceries for refugees from Kharkiv and Sumy cities currently in our area, and elderly, lonely people…”

“Part of the funds will be spent on equipment for the defenders of our territory. Many thanks to our English friends. Glory to Ukrain.!”

The Lancaster and District Male Voice and Ridge Choirs will continue to support new found friends in Ukraine with further fundraising events in the near future.