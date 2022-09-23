The 38-year-old took to his social media to show his fans his more slender look, while his Madame Tussauds waxwork in Blackpool also showed a new silver look.

Always keen to stay ahead in the fashion stakes, Olly can now be seen on the main stage at the famous Festival Fields set at Madame Tussauds, sporting a made to measure, tailor fit sparkly silver two-piece suit which he donated following his most recent tour.

The Essex born star has more than 30 million global record sales to his name, including six multi-platinum albums with hits such as Dance with Me Tonight and Troublemaker.

Madame Tussauds in Blackpool has proved a popular attraction for many years

This is the third re-style Olly has received at Madame Tussauds, making him the most re-styled figure in the attraction’s history.

Kyle Woodcock, Senior Attractions Manager at Madame Tussauds, Blackpool, said: “Olly arrived with us in 2015 and has proved to be extremely popular literally from day one.

“Everyone loves Olly and we are all loving his new-look - we hope all of our visitors will too! We are sure they will!”

A waxwork of singer Olly Murs decked out in his new clothes

And Olly, who is already the attraction’s most kissed figure, is expected to once again send hearts racing when visitors set eyes on him in his new shiny silver two piece!

After coming face to face with his figure following his second re-style, he said: “It’s such an honour to have a wax figure created and I absolutely loved he whole experience of getting it made.

"I think it’s hilarious I’m the most kissed wax figure in Blackpool! I’ll take that though! Hopefully my updated figure can be kissed for many more years!”

Olly is one of 2,000 wax figures on display around the world, with roughly 150kg of clay used to sculpt each figure equating to 23 stone, the average weight of a tiger.

Real or fake?

Featuring more than 80 famous faces, Madame Tussauds Blackpool gives visitors the chance to get up close with their heroes.