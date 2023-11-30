Simpson Millar partners with road safety charity Brake

Law firm backs charity’s work to care for road victims and campaign for safer roads

National consumer law firm Simpson Millar has teamed up with Brake, the road safety charity, to support its work caring for bereaved and injured road crash victims and campaigning for safe roads for all.

As well as supporting the charity with funding, the Simpson Millar’s dedicated road traffic and catastrophic injury teams will also get involved with Brake’s campaigns and projects, helping the charity to raise awareness for road safety throughout the year.

The launch of the partnership – which coincides with this year’s Road Safety Week - forms part of the firm’s ongoing commitment to delivering trusted, expert advice to clients whose lives have been impacted by injuries sustained through no fault of their own.

Susan Vanden a partner in the Serious Injury Department at Simpson Millar

With offices across England and Wales, Simpson Millar’s expansive personal injury team represents hundreds of clients every year, securing access to vital compensation that can fund rehabilitation, specialist equipment and ongoing care.

Commenting on the partnership Susan Vanden, a Partner in the Serious Injury Department at Simpson Millar, said the firm shared Brake’s vision of a world where no one is hurt or killed on roads, as well as ensuring that, until that is achieved, every road victim receives the care they need.

She added: “On average, five people die every day on UK roads and 84 people are seriously injured, and through the work we do we see the trauma and devastation that road crashes cause for those affected, and their families.

“We are very proud to be partnering with Brake. The work that the charity does is vitally important in raising awareness of these unacceptable figures, as well as offering valuable advice and support to road victims.”

Laura Challis, Corporate Partnerships Manager at Brake, said: “Through the work of our National Road Victim Service, we see first-hand, every day, the devastating effect of road crashes on families.