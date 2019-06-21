Simon Rigby to seek legal advice after Preston City Council has taken back control of Preston Guild Hall

Simon Rigby says he will be taking legal advice after Preston City Council has taken back control of Preston Guild Hall.

The businessman told the Post that he only found out about the city authority taking back control of the Guild Hall when he read about it online this morning.

He has also taken calls from staff telling him and says he hopes the city council will not to anything to "unravel the work we have done on much improving Preston Guild Hall".

Issuing a statement on behalf of Guild Group Ltd, Mr Rigby said: "The Administrator MAY have been informed but I was not.

"I have not had a single alleged breach brought to my attention by anyone.

"In the short term I hope PCC do nothing to unravel the work we have done on much improving PGH. I assume PCC will be appointing one of the half dozen operators we have been working with over the last eight months.

"When I get something official from the Council I will be taking Legal Advice and will respond."