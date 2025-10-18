The Britain’s Got Talent team were in Lancashire this week as the auditions returned to Blackpool once again but lead judge Simon Cowell has teased they may be back more frequently in future...

The Britian’s Got Talent auditions were in Blackpool between Monday, October 13 and Friday October 17.

Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and KSI, as well as hosts Ant and Dec, spent the week watching hundreds of performers take to the stage at the Winter Gardens.

On social media, members of the audience even reported that Simon teased an exciting change - that Blackpool could be the permanent future home of Britain’s Got Talent.

The 66-year-old, who has been a judge on BGT since its incepetion 18 years ago, apparently said that they enjoyed filming in the seaside town so much last year they would love Blackpool to be the permanent home of filming for the show.

Although we have sourced no clips of Simon saying this, he would not be the first Britian’s Got Talent judge to share such a sentiment.

Last year after the Blackpool Britain’s Got Talent auditions, Amanda Holden said that Blackpool was the “future” of Britain’s Got Talent auditions.

(L-R) Ant McPartlin, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, KSI and Declan Donnelly attend the Britain's Got Talent Blackpool Auditions at The Winter Gardens on October 13, 2025. | Getty Images

Speaking about the Blackpool auditions, Amanda, who has also been a judge on the show since its inception in 2007, said:“They were super warm and brilliantly up for it, and very loud, and we felt like, really the show felt sort of appreciated, I think, and wanted up there.

“And I think that’s our core audience. That’s the heartland of a talent show and of ITV, and you just go, ‘God, this is just brilliant.’

“And I honestly think we won’t go back to London after that.

“I think we’ll be in Blackpool the whole time.

“I feel bad for Blackpool because it’s faded glory, isn’t it? Up there.

“But in its day, when I was married to Les (Dennis), he’d be doing shows at the end of the pier or whatever… or the people that I’ve met, I have been around for a long time in this industry, all honed their acts in the working men’s clubs in the north with really hard audiences to please.

“And if you can make it there you can literally make it anywhere.

“Forget New York, if you can do it in the north you’ve cracked it because when they like you, they really like you, and it felt like an honour to be in a town where they’ve broken so many amazing, wonderful acts over the years.”

“I’m just going to predict it. That’s it for London,

“Blackpool, I think, is the future for our auditions, and we all loved it.”

So is Blackpool going to be the new permanent home of BGT?

When appoached with the story, a Winter Gardens spokesperson said: “We were delighted to welcome Britain’s Got Talent back to the Winter Gardens Blackpool for the live auditions. The atmosphere has been fantastic, and it’s always wonderful to see so many people coming together to enjoy world-class entertainment here in the resort.

“Blackpool has a long history of hosting some of the UK’s biggest television productions and we’re already in discussion to welcome Britain’s Got Talent back in the future. We’d be thrilled to continue building on this tradition.”

We also approached the Britian’s Got Talent team and a spokesperson told us that whilst it was too early to comment on a future series, they have found the audiences in Blackpool fantastic.

Watch this space ladies and gentlemen!