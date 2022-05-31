The British Geological Survey (BGS) said the Shropshire tremor happened at a depth of 8km (5 miles) around 12 miles northeast of Shrewsbury at around 2.45pm.

Their team of experts said the 3.8 magnitude earthquake – the biggest in the UK since 2018 – may have been felt at distances as far as 100km away.

When the tremor hit, residents in towns and villages around Shropshire reported their homes shaking.

One resident said her legs "turned to jelly" as she felt her bedroom floor shuddering beneath her.

But the force of the quake might also have been felt 65 miles north in Lancashire.

Moments after it struck, Lancashire Post reader Andy McAteer said he felt a shudder at his home in Chorley.

He tweeted: “Was that an earthquake I just felt in Chorley?!?!”

The Shropshire earthquake is the biggest to hit the UK since a 3.8 magnitude tremor struck near Grimsby on 9 June, 2018

He quickly checked the British Geological Survey website for any reports and soon learned a 3.8 magnitude quake had been recorded in the West Midlands.

The BGS has since confirmed it has received a number of reports from those who felt the tremor up to 100km away from the epicentre in Shropshire.

A spokesman for the British Geological Survey, which monitors seismic activity in the UK, said: “We can confirm that a magnitude 3.8 ML earthquake was detected by our sensors at 2.47pm on Monday, (May 30), approximately 16km northeast of Shrewsbury.

The British Geological Survey team have confirmed a magnitude 3.8 ML earthquake was detected by its sensors approximately 16km northeast of Shrewsbury

"We have received a number of reports that it was felt by people in the region and further afield.

"An earthquake of this size can result in strong shaking within about 10km of the epicentre, but damage is unlikely.

"The earthquake may also have been felt at distances as far as 100km away.

BGS said an earthquake of this magnitude only tends to happen once every two years in the UK.

The team added: “There is an earthquake of this size, or greater, roughly every two years on average somewhere in the UK.

"Earthquakes like this one occur because of small movements on faults within the Earth’s crust.

"The last earthquake of this magnitude (3.8 ML) was near Grimsby on June 9, 2018."