St Gregory’s Roman Catholic Church in Blackpool Road, has, since its opening in 1936, displayed statues above it’s entrance depicting Christ on the cross.

They remained in their natural stone colour until recently, when they have been painted in bright colours including greenm brown, blue, and a pink Jesus.

It's thought the work was done by a local man who volunteered his time and efforts in restoring the statues.

How the statues looked before, and as they are today.

But the new colour scheme has not been well-received by commenters on social media.

"Tacky”

One person said: “Absolutely horrific paint job - originals were dignified and beautiful - new version garish and slightly offensive.”

Another said: “It's like artistic blasphemy”.

St Gregory's is close to Deepdale Stadium.

One woman added: “Saw them today and thought they looked terrible, looks like kids vandalised them.”

And one comment liked by several people said: “Looks like Del boy had some paint left over!”

“Selfless act”

However, there have been some speaking out in defence of the work.

One person said: “I think they look amazing and bring the statues back to life.

“They were painted by a man who wanted no money for his paint and labour, he even reconstructed broken parts of the statues. He did this as a gift to the St Gregory’s church. His selfless act should be applauded.”

Another said: “This is our local church and I like them painted, brightenes the place up and made me smile when I passed by the other day.”

One man added: “Can't please everyone. Some folk don't like a change.”