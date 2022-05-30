Liverpool fan Angela Murphy was filmed at the Stade de France, saying to the BBC: “I’ve got really bad asthma and I’ve been teargassed twice. I’m really really struggling.”

Liverpool supporters described the scenes before their club's Champions League Final match with Real Madrid as "an absolute disgrace".

Fans travelled to France for the game, but there were distressing scenes before kick-off as French police fired tear gas into groups of supporters.

Secretary of Shireshead & Forton Cricket Club Angela Murphy was teargassed twice at the Champions League Final in Paris at the weekend.

European football's governing body, UEFA, said "thousands" of Liverpool supporters tried to gain access to the stadium with fake tickets.

Merseyside police, whose officers were deployed in Paris, has insisted the fans' behaviour was "exemplary" in shocking circumstances.