Putting a dampener on the recent spate of good weather, thunderstorms are developing over parts of England from early Sunday which may cause travel disruption and, in a few places, flooding.

The change in weather, which could mean wind and rain storms for parts of Lancashire, is expected to come into force from midnight tonight and last until 6pm Sunday evening.

A severe weather warning has been issued for parts of Lancashire, with thunderstorms on the way overnight

Here’s what to expect:

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life and some communities might become cut off if roads flood.

Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.