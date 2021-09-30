Selfless schoolboy (seven) hailed a 'hero' for helping to keep the streets of Lancaster litter free

Armed with a litter grabber, seven-year-old Jack Woodhouse donned a high visibility jacket and rolled up his sleeves to spruce up his neighbourhood, picking up tossed away wrappers and cans on his route to school.

One of six children, Jack, a pupil of Morecambe and Heysham Grosvenor Park Primary School, has become an inspiration for many, including his younger siblings who are now helping him in his cleaning crusade.

To date Jack has collected almost 16 bags of rubbish and his mission is for the streets of Lancaster to become litter free as he aims to fill 200 bags! He has already raised an amazing £500 for Unique Kids and Co - a charity in Morecambe, which helps children and young people with disabilities.

Tireless community champion Jack Woodhouse

Speaking about his cleaning campaign, his proud parents Paul and Emma Woodhouse, said: "Jack has always been the sweetest, most thoughtful little boy from being a baby. He touches the heart of anyone he meets and he makes us incredibly proud every day. Two of his siblings Mikey and Nicole are autistic and use the services of Unique Kidz so Jack was keen to support this worthwhile organisation."

They added: "Jack is passionate about the environment and loves to educate people about matters that are important to him such as protecting the environment and educating people about autism. We are so proud of our little boy."

Meanwhile Jack has been hailed a 'hero' by officials at Lancaster City Council. Coun. Dave Brookes, cabinet member with responsibility for environmental services, said: “Jack is truly an inspiration to set himself a challenge that will help us to keep the district clean, make a significant difference to the environment as well as raise money for a cause that is close to his heart. We wish Jack very best of luck in his mission and will be keeping our fingers crossed for that Blue Peter Badge too.

“Anyone wanting to join Jack in organising a clean-up of their local park or play area, school grounds, cycle track, footpath or street, either as a group or individual can register for support from the council. This includes the provision of all the equipment needed and we’ll take away the litter collected at the end of the day.

Jack has inspired his sister Nicole to join his cleaning mission

“More information can be found at www.lancaster.gov.uk/community-cleanups or you can e-mail [email protected] and someone will be in touch.”