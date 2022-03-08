Search under way for missing Preston man
A search is under way for a man who disappeared in Preston last night (Monday, March 7).
Bogdan Timofte, 39, was last seen in the Villiers Court area and police say they are “very concerned” for his welfare.
He is described as 6ft tall, of large build with brown, greying hair styled in a ponytail.
Bogdan was wearing a dark blue jacket and light blue jeans at the time of his disappearance.
Police are urging anyone who knows where he is to come forward.
PC Luke Cranmer, of Preston Police, said: “Bogdan’s disappearance is worrying.
“We would ask anyone who knows his whereabouts, or has seen a man matching his description, to contact police immediately.”
You can contact police with information on 101, quoting log 1161 of March 7. In an emergency always call 999.