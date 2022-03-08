Bogdan Timofte, 39, was last seen in the Villiers Court area and police say they are “very concerned” for his welfare.

He is described as 6ft tall, of large build with brown, greying hair styled in a ponytail.

Bogdan was wearing a dark blue jacket and light blue jeans at the time of his disappearance.

Bogdan Timofte, 39, was last seen yesterday (Monday, March 7) in the Villiers Court area of Preston. Police are very concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone who knows where he is to come forward

Police are urging anyone who knows where he is to come forward.

PC Luke Cranmer, of Preston Police, said: “Bogdan’s disappearance is worrying.

“We would ask anyone who knows his whereabouts, or has seen a man matching his description, to contact police immediately.”