Search for missing boy with links to Preston who was last seen over a week ago

Police in South Wales have been looking for Brandon since he was reported missing on Saturday, February 26.

He was last seen at home in Barry, but the teenager has links to Preston and police believe he might have travelled to Lancashire.

Brandon is described as a 5ft 11in with a stocky build, green/brown eyes and long brown hair.

Brandon, 16, who has links to Preston, has been missing from home in Barry, South Wales since February 26

If you have seen him or have information on his whereabouts, you can contact police quoting ref *68066.

You can provide details online, or send a private message on the police Facebook page here.