Search continues for missing Burnley man last seen 10 days ago
The disappearance of a 59-year-old man from Burnley has been described as "out of character" by police.
Neil Love was last spotted in the Briercliffe area on Monday, July 19.
The 59-year-old is described as around 5ft 7in tall, of very slim build with short, shaved grey hair, stubble and a subtle Scottish accent.
He was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie with orange and blue patches on the elbows, faded green combat pants and black boots.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Neil's disappearance is out of character, particularly as he has not been in touch with any of the people he lives with.
"We are asking any friends or family who know Neil or may have seen or heard from him to get in touch.
"Similarly, if you think you have seen him, please contact us."
For immediate sightings, please call 999.
For general information, call 101 quoting incident reference 319 of July 20.
