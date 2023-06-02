Scott Fitzgerald is said to have had a "boxing stance" as he entered the pub

The Prestonian, who won gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court today (June 2), where he admitted two counts of assault by beating on Cameron Edwards and Ellie Smith. A third charge of common assault against a female member of staff – Georgia Williams – was dismissed.

It is the latest in a series of court appearances for the 31-year-old. Last month Fitzgerald pleaded guilty to a one-punch knockout of a man outside a Preston pub.

Scott Fitzgerald's win against bitter rival Anthony Fowler back in March 2019 set the platform for a career at the very top of his sport

What did Scott Fitzgerald do?

Prosecuting, Steph Varle told the court that around 1.30am on November 13, 2022, Fitzgerald entered the Dog and Partridge pub in Friargate, Preston, despite the fact that he had been barred.

Referring to CCTV footage, she said: “When he does enter the pub, he does so with a boxing stance. It’s not known if this is a joke.”

She said the CCTV shows that a member of public appeared to tell Fitzgerald to leave, and 20 to 30 seconds later, a member of staff – Cameron Edwards – also approaches him and asks him to leave. Shortly after that, a third member of staff – Georgia Williams – comes over.

The Dog and Partridge pub in Friargate, Preston

When Mr Edwards places a hand on Fitzgerald’s back to guide him out of the premises, Ms Varle said Fitzpatrick “reacts” and carries out an “open palm strike with his left hand to the right side of Cameron Edward’s face.” He suffered no injuries.

A scuffle then ensued and Georgia Williams and Ellie Smith – who was not on duty at that time– escorted Fitzpatrick out of the building and onto Friargate while Mr Edwards called the police.

‘Appeared to apologise’

Ms Varle said that CCTV footage shows that Fitzgerald “appears to apologise and seemed contrite”, holding his hands in a prayer-like position.

Ellie Smith and Fitzgerald are then seen with their heads together and Ms Smith is described to have “kicked out” at Fitzgerald and pushes him.

The court heard that Fitzgerald walked away in the direction of the Greyfriars pub, but was followed by the two women, and a further incident has occured whereby Ms Smith has been pushed to the ground, sustaining a “significant sized bruise to her right arm”.

Although initially Fitzgerald suggested his actions were in self-defence, Ms Varle said there was “no justification for the slap he delivered to Cameron Edwards”.

Fitzgerald’s defence solicitor Sephton Lee said: “The two girls were pretty aggressive towards him at that juncture, if you ask me”.

In a statement read to court by Ms Varle, Ellie Smith said she “really wants him (Fitzgerald) to get the help he needs and wants him to have support”.

Celebrity status

Describing his client as a “celebrity in Preston” and referring to his boxing success, Mr Lee added that Fitzgerald had “served our country very well and unfortunately has fallen on difficult times.

"He’s very hopeful to resume his boxing career and he needs to put these matters behind him.

He added: “He’s a celebrity but also a target. Other young males aren’t always friendly, they want to challenge him, because of who he is.”

What did the Magistrates say?

Lead Magistrate Stephen Fairclough said: “This is a very unfortunate series of events, especially in your position...you should have known better. Being a boxer is an aggravating feature.”

After being told he must learn coping strategies, Fitzgerald, dressed in a light blue buttoned-up shirt and dark trousers, said: “Yes, definately” and told Mr Fairclough there was “no chance I’ll be back here”.

What was Scott Fitzgerald’s punishment?

Magistrates took into account time Fitzgerald had already spent in custody and decided on a stand-alone compensation penalty for the offences.

He will pay £50 compensation to Cameron Edwards and £100 compensation to Ellie Smith.