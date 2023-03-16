A retired physics teacher has done the workings out on Blackpool MP Scott Benton’s claim that "hundreds of millions of people" immigrant could come to the UK – and result is ‘must do better’!

The Gazette asked retired teacher Ken Cridland, a former head of physics, to cast his eye over the claims made by Mr Benton, himself a former primary school teacher. Basing his sums on last year’s asylum application figures, Mr Cridland estimated it would take us until the year 3411AD for just one hundred million people to apply for entry to the UK.

One hundred million applications would take 1,388 years

Conservative MP Scott Benton in the House of Commons. Photo credit: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

Mr Cridland, who retired in 2012 as the head of physics at Lytham St Annes High School, said: “If we take ‘hundreds of millions’ to be just one hundred million, then at 72,000 applications a year, then it would be 1,388 years before they were even all finally received in 3411AD.” Government figures show that there were 72,027 asylum applications in the year ending in September 2022 – the highest in two decades – with 41 per cent of those were through small boat arrivals.

‘These issues need dealing with in a much more sensible manner’

Mr Cridland added: “It is very worrying that this sort of completely exaggerated language is being used by anyone, let alone a local MP, to have a go at asylum seekers. These issues need dealing with in a much more sensible manner.”

Ken Cridland

What did Scott Benton say about immigration?

Scott Benton, the MP for Blackpool South, said in Parliament that “hundreds of millions” of asylum seekers could come to the UK without an immigration crackdown.

He added: “We simply can’t accept 100s of millions of people. This country is nearly full.” He went on to blame immigration for "creaking" public services. Last week, the home secretary was accused of “inflammatory language” after she used the figure.