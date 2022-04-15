Well, everyone’s favourite canine detective is currently somewhere in Blackpool, having taken on a nine-mile trek starting from Red Bank Road.

The mystery woman behind the mask is NHS worker Alison Johnson, of Thornton Cleveleys, who is donning the Scooby Doo outfit for a sponsored walk in memory of her late rescue dog Koona. Joining Alison is her other two dogs - one of which is travelling in a wheelchair due to a brain injury.

The 50-year-old is making the journey dressed up as the cartoon pooch to honour lurcher Koona, who died suddenly last October, and to raise money for The Cinnamon Trust – a national charity for the elderly, the terminally ill and their pets. Before setting off, she had amassed £250 in pledges.

Alison said: “Scooby Doo was definitely the right choice for an outfit as a lot of people have been coming over to say hello and have their picture taken with us. And a lot of people have been singing ‘Scooby Doo’ to us. We’re having a good time.”

Alison with some of her supporters

It's a dog's life

Oh, I do like to be beside the season

One of Alison's dogs has to use a pushchair