Schoolgirl baker Saara raises money for Rosemere Cancer Foundation
Fulwood schoolgirl Saara Ali, who devoted much of lockdown to honing baking skills and selling her treats for charity, can now also stake a claim for the perfect ‘wrap’!
Among the causes Saara, 9, catered for was Rosemere Cancer Foundation.
Through her Instagram page @saaras.snack.shack, which she set up a year ago to sell her goodies, Saara raised £724 for the
charity, which it is now spending on an order of 500 wraps or patient treatment gowns.
The polycotton gowns are for patients undergoing radiotherapy at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s regional specialist cancer
treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital.
It means patients can be given their own gown for the duration of their radiotherapy treatment, which typically lasts for up to six weeks when
administered daily Monday to Friday.
Linda O’Shea, the centre’s principal therapeutic radiographer, who asked Rosemere Cancer Foundation for more gowns, said: “Comments from
patients in terms of sizing and dignity, as well as staff ease of access to treatment areas, was very positive.
“In the past, there have been issues with gowns supplied via the hospital laundry room – gowns being lost in transit to radiotherapy so limiting
availability, gowns not being the right size or covering adequately, and gowns being creased.
“We are expecting patient referral numbers for radiotherapy to increase due to the impact of Covid-19 on diagnostic and surgical services.
“By being able to give patients their own gown, which at the end of treatment is recycled back in to the system for use by other departments, we are not only supporting patients by making them more comfortable, we may also be improving efficiency on the treatment machines.”
Saara’s proud mum Farzana, who is head of Religious Education at Moor Park High School and Sixth Form, Preston, said: “Saara has really enjoyed working with the Rosemere Cancer Foundation team on this project.
“The charity is close to our hearts as we have family members who have been treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, but it has been good for Saara to learn where her donation is being spent and the positive impact it will have on so many patients.”
Saara, a member of the 10th Fulwood Scouts and big sister to Rumaysah, 6, and Hanna, 3, has also used her baking to raise funds for Save the
Children.
Gowns will be given to approximately 70 new patients a week at their treatment planning appointment. The total cost of the gowns is £1,625 with the
shortfall being met by a donation from Tesco’s Bags of Help community grant scheme.
Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South
Cumbria. They are treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.
For further information, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk