Scarecrows bringing the community together in Leyland and Farington

Progress Housing Group and Leyland in Bloom teamed together to organise their first scarecrow trail, which was a success.

There were 27 entries from community groups, churches, and residents.

The creative designs included Mario Kart, SpongeBob SquarePants, Freda Kahlo, and Noah’s Ark.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

Three Little Pigs and the Big Bad Wolf by Wade Hall Community Association

Wade Hall Community Association won the most votes, with Three Little Pigs and the Big Bad Wolf.

Other winners included The Base Community Centre, St Mary’s Catholic Church, the Coffee Cafe at St Mary’s Community Centre, and Leyland United Reformed Church (URC).

Sam Beattie, Progress Involvement Officer, said: “This was a great example of community groups and residents working together to bring some fun to Leyland and Farington.

“We were thrilled with the trail's popularity and how it brought the community together.

“He’s got the whole world in his hands” by Leyland United Reformed Church (URC).

“Everyone who entered should be proud as they worked hard and came up with some really inventive ideas.

“We had some amazing feedback from people who followed the trail, with some saying they can’t wait to enter again next year.

“It was a fantastic community initiative, and we wish to thank everyone who supported us with hosting the trail map and voting forms, sponsoring the prizes, and helping to promote the event.”

Barbara Bidwell, Chairman of Leyland in Bloom, said: “Well done to everyone who took part. The turn-out was great, with lots of families going round together. There was a lovely buzz in town.”

Super Mario Kart by Butlers Farm Court

Karen Livesey, Director of No Whispers CIC, who sponsored the first prize, said: "Well done to everyone who entered. These wonderful creations added a colourful dimension across Leyland and brought laughter and smiles to many people in the community.

"We were delighted to support the Scarecrow Trail and celebrate the creativity, community connection and enjoyment of this activity."