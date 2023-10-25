11 freaky pictures to mark the return of Lancashire's Scare Kingdom to Mrs Dowsons Farm Park for Halloween

By Emma Downey
Published 25th Oct 2023, 14:48 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2024, 10:30 BST

For those who love a fright - the scariest event in the Lancashire calendar is back for 2024.

Just in time for Halloween it will be returning for a fifth time at the abandoned Camelot theme park in Chorley and organisers are even promising that guests will leave the neglected site ‘believing in pure evil’. A full list of zones this year includes Slaughterhouse, Carnivalley, Arakhne, Basilica of Galgani, Infirmary, Reaper’s Ranch, Junkyard, Vallis Mortis, Resurrection Zone & Contained.

Scare Kingdom Scream Park is located at Hawkshaw Farm Park, the home of Mrs Dowsons Ice Cream, minutes from the M6 junction 31 on the A59 near Preston and Blackburn in Lancashire, UK.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased HERE. Take a look back at some of the scary goings on from last year’s event.

Take a look at some of the scary pictures.

Em Peterson playing the creature in the attic at Scare Kingdom

1. Scare Kingdom returns to Mrs Dowsons Farm Park

Em Peterson playing the creature in the attic at Scare Kingdom Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Jack Orr playing Mephisto the Ring Master at Scare Kingdom

2. Scare Kingdom returns to Mrs Dowsons Farm Park

Jack Orr playing Mephisto the Ring Master at Scare Kingdom Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Jack Orr playing Mephisto the Ring Master and Em Peterson playing the creature in the attic at Scare Kingdom enjoy a drink at The Bay Horse

3. Scare Kingdom returns to Mrs Dowsons Farm Park

Jack Orr playing Mephisto the Ring Master and Em Peterson playing the creature in the attic at Scare Kingdom enjoy a drink at The Bay Horse Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Jack Orr playing Mephisto the Ring Master and Em Peterson playing the creature in the attic at Scare Kingdom enjoy a drink at The Bay Horse

4. Scare Kingdom returns to Mrs Dowsons Farm Park

Jack Orr playing Mephisto the Ring Master and Em Peterson playing the creature in the attic at Scare Kingdom enjoy a drink at The Bay Horse Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Blackburn
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice