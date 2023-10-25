Just in time for Halloween it will be returning for a fifth time at the abandoned Camelot theme park in Chorley and organisers are even promising that guests will leave the neglected site ‘believing in pure evil’. A full list of zones this year includes Slaughterhouse, Carnivalley, Arakhne, Basilica of Galgani, Infirmary, Reaper’s Ranch, Junkyard, Vallis Mortis, Resurrection Zone & Contained.

Scare Kingdom Scream Park is located at Hawkshaw Farm Park, the home of Mrs Dowsons Ice Cream, minutes from the M6 junction 31 on the A59 near Preston and Blackburn in Lancashire, UK.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased HERE. Take a look back at some of the scary goings on from last year’s event.

Take a look at some of the scary pictures.

1 . Scare Kingdom returns to Mrs Dowsons Farm Park Em Peterson playing the creature in the attic at Scare Kingdom Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

2 . Scare Kingdom returns to Mrs Dowsons Farm Park Jack Orr playing Mephisto the Ring Master at Scare Kingdom Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

3 . Scare Kingdom returns to Mrs Dowsons Farm Park Jack Orr playing Mephisto the Ring Master and Em Peterson playing the creature in the attic at Scare Kingdom enjoy a drink at The Bay Horse Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

4 . Scare Kingdom returns to Mrs Dowsons Farm Park Jack Orr playing Mephisto the Ring Master and Em Peterson playing the creature in the attic at Scare Kingdom enjoy a drink at The Bay Horse Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales