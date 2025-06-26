"I am 100% a morning person": Bolton star Sara Cox reveals her energy boosting tips

Boltonian broadcaster and author Sara Cox has revealed her morning routine and what energy-boosting habits she couldn't live without.

Despite not being on the early morning radio breakfast shift, a lie-in is still an alien concept toBBC Radio 2 Drivetime host and self-proclaimed morning person Sara Cox , who is always up with the larks.

"I am 100% a morning person," the 50-year-old broadcaster and author told PA. "That is where my energy is. When I'm writing my books, I'm getting up at 4:50am and I am writing from 5am and for those 90 minutes until half six, that is when my brain is at its sharpest and when my mood is at its highest."

But this hasn't always been the case as the former Smithills High School and Canon Slade School admitted: "When I was little, I never wanted to go to bed. My mum used to call me a night owl but I'm definitely up with the larks now," reflected the radio presenter. "I think as you get a little older and start to look after yourself more, the mornings become easier because you are sleeping more.

"I think that all comes naturally when you want to squeeze more into your day as you get older. The thought now of having a lie-in until 11am or 12pm at the weekend now is so alien to me. I hate the thought of wasting a minute, even at the weekend.

"I feel like it's really important to get up and to embrace the day and do as much as I can, because then I can kind of relax for the rest of the day."

Sara Cox has shared her early morning routine and energey boosting tips.

So what is Sara’s morning routine?

The mum of three revealed that getting up and moving her body is a central part of her morning routine.

She explained: "If I'm going to exercise, I want to exercise first thing as that's when I've got the energy," said the mum-of-three. "I've made my garage into a little gym so I often go in there and do a weight workout and I've also recently started doing classes again.

"The most important thing about exercise is to not get bored, because I feel like that is when you tend to just give up a little bit. I always tell people to try and vary it as much as you can and to find something interesting."

Getting outside as the sun rises also provides the DJ with a much-needed serotonin and vitamin D boost to help kickstart her day.

"Sometimes I will just get up and take the dogs out first thing or go for a ride on my horse," shared Sara. "I just love being outdoors. My dad's a farmer, so I was outdoors a lot growing up and I love being up when the sun is coming up."

Has she got any energy boosting tips?

Being a radio presenter requires bounds of energy and charisma, and Sara shared some of her top tips and tricks that help her keep her energy levels sky high.

"I've really cut down on caffeine, even in my tea, and I've started to really just figure out what works best for my body," revealed the DJ. "For me, when it comes to nutrition, I always try and cook fresh and try not to eat ultra-processed food. I'm also quite low sugar as well because I'm just a bit cautious with inflammation, because I've suffered with autoimmune issues in the past.

"I also love my magnesium tablets and turmeric as well, which helps with inflammation. Ashwagandha also helps me relax at night, so that when I do get a good night's sleep, I can be up and out super early."

However, she then revealed that her love and passion for her BBC Radio 2 gig is the main secret behind her infectious energy.

"When I get into work to do the radio, I always turn up in a pretty good mood because I love it so much, it's my dream job," shared Cox. "Chatting with the listeners and looking at the texts that they send in and playing the music helps give me energy. I also like jumping around the studio, because I stand up while I broadcast, just to release my energy. I always leave the studio in an even better mood."

Why has Sara opened up about her morning routine?

To embrace the glorious golden sunrises this summer, Cox has teamed up with Holland & Barrett to launch a series of sunrise sessions across the UK ,

The first session took place in a Holland & Barrett store on Oxford Street, London, on June 19 and the second just this morning (June 26) in Manchester.

Tickets for the rest these early morning raves cost £10 per person and will take place in Cardiff ( July 3 ), Birmingham ( July 9 ) and Dublin ( July 17 ).

These sessions aim to help energise the nation through music and movement, plus encourage reset through sleep and nutrition.

Speaking ahead of the London launch date, Cox said: "I'm actually going to get to DJ at sunrise and I've never done that before. Back in the day, I may have still been awake for the sunrise, having been out partying, but this time I'm going to bring the sun up with some beautiful, euphoric music.

"This morning rave is going to be lovely because it's going to kickstart the day in the best possible way, with some great music. We'll be dancing, we'll be singing along together, the sun's going to come up and it's going to be beautiful."

A recent survey conducted by Opinium for Holland and Barrett in June 2025 revealed that 81% of 2,000 participants described themselves as feeling "tired," "knackered," or "worn out" everyday. Additionally, 74% reported that they don't wake up feeling fully rested and 72% admitted they often lack the energy to get through the day, frequently turning to various methods to boost their energy levels.

Holland & Barrett has launched a free online energy service and has trained a 4,000-strong energy squad to support the nation's energy levels. For free advice on how to improve and sustain energy levels, book here.