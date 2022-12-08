On Sunday, December 11, starting at the end of Cottam Way and Lea Road at 6pm, Father Christmas will be touring around the area in his sleigh.

The event has been organised by the Tipping family, who turn their house into a winter wonderland every year for charity – in 2021 they raised £123,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The route

Mr and Mrs Claus are ready to go. Credit: The Tippings Charity Christmas Lights Facebook page

Along with Mrs Claus, he will tour Cottam Way, stopping at the Tipping's Christmas charity lights in Valentine’s Meadow, before turning round at the recycle centre, going back along past Tipping's Christmas lights, turning right, then stopping at the community centre in Haydocks Lane , and ending up in the Ancient Oak car park.

>>>This is what the annual Tippings Christmas Lights switch-on looked like this year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entertainment

The Christmas Singer, Mark Melling, will be part of the entourage, along with a Christmas horse, a Christmas Coca-Cola truck, a ‘Lightning McQueen’ car, ‘Ghostbusters’, Mr Snowmen Mr Reindeer, elves, a Mr Christmas pudding, Shrek and Fiona, Derian House Danny, Mr Headway Bear, Miss Red Heart CRYand The Grinch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tipping family Christmas lights have been switched on at their Cottam home. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Mulled wine

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can also visit Cottam Community Centre where mulled wine will be available, as well as tasty Christmas treats, Christmas gifts and music.

The Christmas Fair will run from 5pm-8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is it for charity?

Yes. There will be Christmas Raffle Draw and all money raised will be shared between Derian House Children’s Hospice, Rosemere Cancer Foundation, Headway, and CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young).

Advertisement Hide Ad