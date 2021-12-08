Visitors to Worden Gardens were treated to wreath making, face painting, hot chocolate, mince pies and mulled wine to welcome in the festive season.

Redrow hosted the event for new residents and the wider community, who all enjoyed the festive activities, accompanied by music from the Leyland Band.

Sian Pitt, sales director at Redrow Lancashire, said: “It was the perfect start to the season, with something for all the family, from wreath making, hot chocolate and marshmallows to mulled wine and homemade mince pies.

Is it a tiger?

"We enjoyed a wonderful selection of Christmas carols, beautifully played by the Leyland Band, and even managed to pull Santa away from his busy schedule.”

Redrow was established in 1974 and today is one of the most successful and acclaimed homebuilders in the country.

Santa, is that really you?

Santa giving an early Christmas present to a happy little girl.

One of the children who had their faces painted.

Children making some Christmas wreaths.