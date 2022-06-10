Samlesbury brewery strikes: How extensive are they and what do readers think of the threat to Stella, Becks and Bud?

Yesterday, we revealed how workers at Budweiser Brewing Group’s Samlesbury site have begun striking this week over pay disputes.

225 GMB members at the brewery are taking part, with warnings that the industrial action could lead to shortages of Budweiser, Stella Artois, Becks, Boddingtons and Export Pale Ale, which are all brewed at the Preston site.

But how extensive are the strikes actually going to be, and what did our readers think of the news?

BBG Samlesbury strike dates and reactions. Left image credit: Fábio Alves on Unsplash

Full list of strike dates:

-Monday June 6 between 3pm – 11pm

-Thursday June 9 between 9am – 12pm and 3pm – 11pm

-Monday June 13 between 9am -12pm and 3pm – 11pm

-Friday June 17 between 9am – 12pm and 3pm – 11pm

-Tuesday June 21 between 9am – 12pm, and 3pm – 11pm

-Saturday June 25 between 3pm – 11pm

Reader’s reaction:

Perhaps a surprise to some, across our social medias, the strike news and its potential beer shortage threat did not receive any backlash.

Facebook user Simon Gooch sarcastically said: “Oh no, no Budweiser, Stella or that stuff they pass off as 'Boddingtons' nowadays.”

Another, John Whitehouse wrote: “It means that the average quality of beer goes up countrywide? Seriously, Budweiser is horrible swillwater.”

John Sutcliffe added: “Jog on I drink at Wetherspoons”

Meanwhile on Twitter, Mark Murphy @markmurphyi4c wrote: “Great news for beer lovers. Less mass produced s*** beer. Hopefully local independent breweries will benefit and people will discover some new and better breweries and beers”