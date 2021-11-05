Mayor of Chorley Steve Holgate talking to the kids.

His artwork along with second and third placed entries from Tatton Nursery will form part of the hoarding graphics at the Tatton Gardens development for the residents of Chorley East to enjoy.

The competition was run by Chorley Council and their contractor for the Tatton Gardens development, Robertson, who invited schools and nurseries close to the Extra Care development on Eaves Lane to take part in the theme of ‘What Community means to you’

Congratulating the winners and everyone who took part Councillor Bradley said the entries were "outstanding".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor of Chorley presented seven-year-old Akili with his prize.

“It’s great to get the local community and young people involved in things like this, especially when it’s about their local area. We are investing in the local area, with the Tatton Gardens development, so that residents of the Chorley East community can benefit from improved facilities within their community, including improved recreation ground for children of all ages to enjoy for years to come.”

Akili was presented with his prize, a One4all voucher, by the Mayor of Chorley, Councillor Steve Holgate, in the school’s assembly, who also planted a tree, donated by Chorley Council, in the school’s grounds.

Mr Holgate, whose children attended Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, said: “It’s been lovely to meet the children at Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School and thank you to all who got involved and submitted artwork.

"I can’t wait to see the winning and runner up entries displayed on part of the hoarding at the Tatton Gardens development for the rest of the community to see when they are visiting the recreation ground.”

Mayor Steve Holgate and prize winner Akili Kobo.

The Tatton Gardens development is to be part-funded by the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership Getting Building Fund (a Lancashire-wide initiative), Homes England and Chorley Council.

The Mayor of Chorley planting a tree at the school.