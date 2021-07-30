RV MP praises return of Royal Lancashire Show to Ribchester this weekend

Thousands of people are expected to attend the popular event this weekend

The Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show starts today ending on Sunday (August 1st) on the Samlesbury Hall Estate, which is located on the banks of the River Ribble near the

historic village of Ribchester.

The show features large amounts of livestock being shown by farmers, a show jumping section, a food hall, craft marquee, a display from the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment, a children’s section and many other attractions.

Speaking about the return of the festival, Mr Evans said: “The Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show is a historic event, which I am thrilled is returning in 2021, and which I believe is a milestone in the return to normality after many months of restrictions. It’s fantastic that so many exhibitors will be able to show the public what the countryside has to offer.

"The range of events, exhibitions and demonstrations taking place means that there is something for everyone this weekend, and I would encourage people to book their tickets for what is sure to be a fun-filled weekend."

Up to 15,000 visitors are expected to visit the show over the weekend, which event organisers have said will be the largest for many years.