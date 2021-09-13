Runners can still sign up for the Preston 10k later this month

Peter Dodding

Organised by the Running Bee Foundation, and sponsored by Spar for the first time, the fast-growing and popular race around the heart of Preston will take place on Sunday September 26.

Running alongside the main race for the first time, the Running Bee Foundation has also launched its ‘MyFirst’ initiative to encourage people to complete their first mile with the Foundation.

All finishers will receive a commemorative Spar City of Preston 10K medal and a City of Preston 10K technical T-shirt.

There will also be a race day goody bag full of tasty Clayton Park Bakery treats to ensure runners remain energised. Sign up for the race can be completed on the website here.

Through a partnership with James Hall & Co. Ltd., Spar UK’s primary wholesaler and distributor in the north of England based in Preston, the Community Gateway foodbank will also be in attendance at the start and finish line at Preston’s Flag Market.

Runners and spectators are encouraged to bring any long life canned products they can to donate to this worthy cause.

Adding to an action-packed weekend, the Foundation will also be holding the Bee in the Park event in Avenham Park on Saturday September 25 where family friendly activities will be taking place.

Peter Dodding, Sales and Marketing Director at James Hall & Co. Ltd., said: “We have a team taking part from James Hall & Co. Ltd. and we’d love to see as many runners as possible join us for the big event.”

Kevin Harmer, Event Logistics and Sponsor Activation Manager at the Running Bee Foundation, said: “We’re now in the final stages of event preparation for a weekend of activities in Preston and the excitement is really beginning to build.

“With official chip timing, a fully marshalled route on closed roads, and 1km markers along the way, the Preston 10k is a fantastic event to push for personal best times or take on the challenge of running for the first time. We hope to see you on the route on the day.”