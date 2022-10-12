The tournament will kick off on Saturday (October 15) when hosts England face Samoa at St James' Park in Newcastle.

And Preston will be playing its part in the tournament by hosting the Wales Rugby League national men's team.

At the civic reception, Coun Neil Darby, Mayor of Preston City Council, welcomed the 24-strong squad and its management team to the city.

Officials from the Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) 2021 management team also attended alongside Preston's Welsh Club representatives.

Coun Darby said, "It's a privilege to host the Wales Rugby League Team in partnership with UCLan, helping to bring the tournament to Preston.

"Our city has a rich sporting history, and sport plays an important role in keeping people active, supporting mental health, and enhancing our economy. It's why we wanted to be involved in the tournament and create a legacy that builds participation in the game."

Undefined: readMore

1. Rugby League World Cup Preston City Council and UCLan Civic Reception for the Wales Rugby League squad Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

2. Rugby League World Cup The Wales squad will be based in Preston Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

3. Rugby League World Cup The Wales squad at the civic reception Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

4. Rugby League World Cup Players welcomed to the stage Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales