Chorley’s very own rugby star Josh Charnley is getting set to switch on the Christmas lights in his home town.

Challenge Cup Winning, Leigh Leopards Rugby League star Josh Charnley will be doing the honours of turning the Christmas lights on for Chorley in Market Street next Sunday (November 19).

The 32-year-old has played for various clubs in the region and is the third highest try scorer in Super League history, winning many trophies including, most recently with Leigh Leopards, the Challenge Cup which he’ll be bringing with him to the Chorley lights switch on event. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet and greet the rugby league star with the Challenge Cup before he turns the lights on.

Deputy Leader of Chorley Council, Councillor Peter Wilson said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Chorley-born and raised rugby league star Josh Charnley to turn on the Christmas lights to kick start the festivities and, even better, those attending the event will be able to meet Josh here in Chorley where his rugby league journey began.”

He added: “The event is very popular each year with the fabulous entertainment on the main stage, plus the Totally Locally Chorley Christmas Market in the town centre on the same day, there’s something for everyone. Come down and enjoy the day!”

Entertainment on the Market Street stage will begin at 1pm with performances from Sambafriq, Just Giorge, Robbie Williams Tribute – Dean Betton (as seen on Britain’s Got Talent), Inspire Youth Zone, Danny Bretherton and Will Edgar (who have performed on The Voice Kids).

The popular Totally Locally Chorley Christmas Market will also start at 10am, with a range of stalls and activities.